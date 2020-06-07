‘An inspiration to many’: VVS Laxman pays tribute to 2011-World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh

cricket

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:52 IST

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has taken the initiative of paying tributes to his teammates who have influenced him throughout his career. In the past few days, Laxman has paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath. On Sunday, Laxman praised the former India middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh is remembered as one of the heroes of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team. Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in 9 games and was named Player of the Tournament. He was also a part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning team.

Also read: ‘I was terrified’: When a young Umesh Yadav had to face Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman in a domestic match

In a tweet on Cancer Survivors Day, Laxman described the former left-hander as an inspiration. “An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell,” the former batsman wrote.

“That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit,” Laxman added.

Yuvraj was quick to reply to Laxman and wrote: “Great day to share my story @VVSLaxman281 #CancerSurvivorsDay.”

Also read: ‘Was great to meet him at young age’: Kane Williamson on friendship with Virat Kohli

Earlier, Yuvraj had written an emotional message to fans on his official Instagram page in which he pledged to help all those battling with cancer. “When life gives you a 2nd chance, it should be used for the greatest good. Being a survivor, I know the pain & agony of fighting cancer. On #CancerSurvivorsDay I once again pledge to take care of those who are battling cancer. Don’t give up,” he wrote.

In his memorable career, Yuvraj played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests. He is fondly remembered for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. After his return to international cricket following his cancer treatment, Yuvraj managed to register his highest ODI score as he played a knock of 150 against England in 2017. The batsman had announced his retirement from international cricket last year.

(With inputs from ANI)