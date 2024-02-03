 Pietersen lauds Bumrah, feels Root's 'batting technique' led to dismissal | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'Anderson has it and Bumrah has it too': Pietersen lauds India star, feels Root's 'batting technique' led to dismissal

'Anderson has it and Bumrah has it too': Pietersen lauds India star, feels Root's 'batting technique' led to dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Kevin Pietersen hailed Jasprit Bumrah's delivery to dismiss Joe Root, but also had some criticism for the England veteran.

Having lost the first Test match in dramatic circumstances, India will be aiming to level the series in the ongoing second fixture. On Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal got his maiden double hundred as India posted 396. The young opener smacked 209 runs off 290 balls, hammering 19 fours and seven sixes. The batter had already reached his second Test ton on Day 1 and built on his form.

India's Jasprit Bumrah , second left, celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root.(AP)
The visitors were entertaining and brilliant while batting in the second innings of the first Test match in Hyderabad. But on Saturday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah had other plans and didn't let England's batters respond well to India's massive first innings total. The pacer bagged a five-wicket haul, removing Ollie Pope (23), Joe Root (5), Jonny Bairstow (25), Ben Stokes (47) and Tom Hartley (21).

Also Read | 'Why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India...': Sourav Ganguly to BCCI after Jasprit Bumrah rips apart England

Bumrah's dismissal of Root caught everyone's attention as it turned out to be a massive wicket for India. The pacer set Root up perfectly with an in-swinging delivery from good length and then made the next delivery leave him from the same area around off stump. Root was committed to his defence and had no time, outside edging it to the left of Shubman Gill at first slip, who took an easy catch.

Commenting on Root's dismissal, England legend Kevin Pietersen criticised the batter's stance while on the pitch and also lavished praise on Bumrah. "I don't think he tried to do anything different. Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler and the way that he has taken the ball away and then gets the ball to come back in whenever he wants too, it is just a rare talent. Anderson has it and Bumrah has it too. I just think that Joe Root's batting technique at the moment, his head is far too far over. It still looked to me in the replays that he is still in this position. When you are in that position, he is worried about the ball coming back. As a batter, anything outside your right eye, you can leave. You should be monitoring your right eye," he said.

"You play down the line because you don't want to miss like how he did in Hyderabad. But he was fighting so much that on occasions that he left, his head was still on the off side.

"He should just be on the middle, off stump, particularly on the off stump," he added.

England scripted a historic victory in the first Test, winning by 28 runs on Day 4 in Hyderabad. A win for India will see them level the series and until now they have ticked all the right boxes.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

