Australia's Josh Inglis cruelly crushes Andre Russell's final wish before retirement: ‘It’s the nature of my boys'

Andre Russell’s final outing in international cricket ended in heartbreak as Australia cruised to an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20I on Tuesday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Josh Inglis (L) of Australia and Andre Russell (R) of West Indies shake hands(AFP)

It was meant to be a celebratory farewell for one of West Indies’ most explosive all-rounders. Instead, Russell’s parting knock — a typically aggressive 36 off 15 balls — was overshadowed by a blistering unbroken 131-run partnership between Josh Inglis and Cameron Green that powered Australia to victory with 28 balls to spare.

Batting first after being put in, West Indies posted 172 for 8, a total that always looked below par despite a strong start from Brandon King, who struck 51 off 33 balls. Russell, in his final act wearing West Indies colours, unleashed a late assault with three sixes and four boundaries to give the total some lift.

In the mid-innings break, Russell had only one wish: To retire by winning his last match for the West Indies. “Just don't want to finish on a losing note, that's important to me and the West Indies,” Russell said.

Unfortunately for the two-time T20 World Champion, his wish was cruelly crushed by Josh Inglis. A ruthless Inglis, dropped early in his innings, made the most of the reprieve. He smashed an unbeaten 78 off just 33 balls, hammering five sixes and anchoring the chase with poise and power. Green, steady and assured, backed him with 56 not out — his second successive half-century of the series — as the duo dismantled the West Indies bowling attack.

The only bright spot for the hosts came early when Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh were dismissed inside the powerplay, both caught behind. But the momentum quickly shifted once Inglis and Green settled in. With a clear plan to play out the spinners and target the seamers, they accelerated swiftly and efficiently, taking the game away from West Indies.

“It's the nature of my boys. We identified spin was going to be tough on that wicket, so we took our medicine there and went after the quicks,” Inglis said after being named Player of the Match. “It was nice to get a bit of luck early and then settle into a rhythm with Greeny.”

Australia's dominance was helped by a sloppy fielding display from the West Indies, who put down six catches over the course of the innings. The missed opportunities allowed Australia to stay well ahead of the required rate and left Russell's farewell short of the send-off he deserved.

“I’m very grateful to end my career here in front of my own crowd, family and friends,” Russell said after the match. “The result didn’t go my way, but I’m happy and thankful. I wish the boys all the very best moving forward.”

Russell, 37, departs the international scene as a two-time T20 World Cup winner and one of the game’s most feared finishers. His presence will be missed, but on the night of his farewell, it was Australia who stole the spotlight with a clinical performance that underscored their dominance on this tour.

The third T20I will be played in Basseterre on Saturday, with Australia aiming for a clean sweep and West Indies hoping to find a spark in the absence of one of their modern greats.