Anil Kumble agrees with idea of resting key bowlers in IPL 2019

Former India captain has had his say on whether key bowlers should be rested from IPL 2019.

Kumble, India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, thinks that the bowlers should be rested from the cash rich league to keep them fresh for the 2019 cricket World Cup.

Speaking at former BCCI president N Srinivasan’s book launch Kumble said,

“One of the most important parts of preparation will be keeping the bowlers fresh as there is a lot of cricket coming up from now till the start of the World Cup. Even though franchisees may not like the idea of resting India bowlers, but for the country’s sake, it has to be considered.”

Reports had earlier suggested that India captain Virat Kohli wanted players to be rested from IPl 2019 in order to be fresh for the World Cup in England.

Injuries have affected key India bowlers in 2018 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah missing either part or the whole of the England tour.

The final decision of whether bowlers are rested or not could come down to whether franchise owners want them rested or not.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 17:35 IST