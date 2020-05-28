e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman says ‘there’s still a possibility’ that IPL is happening this year

Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman says ‘there’s still a possibility’ that IPL is happening this year

It is not official yet but there is speculation that the BCCI wants to hold the IPL in the October window after the tournament was postponed indefinitely earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: May 28, 2020 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Anil Kumble.
File image of Anil Kumble. (PA Images via Getty Images)
         

Former India captain and Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble is hopeful of the IPL happening this year and is not averse to the idea of conducting the cash-rich event without spectators due to the COVID-19 threat.

It is not official yet but there is speculation that the BCCI wants to hold the IPL in the October window after the tournament was postponed indefinitely earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there is still a possibility (to hold IPL this year) if we can cram in the schedule,” Kumble was quoted as saying by Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

“If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there’s still a possibility, we are all optimistic,” said the former spinner, who is also the chairman of ICC’s Cricket Committee.

READ | Dukes can swing even without saliva because of quality, says owner

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said the stakeholders can stage the league in cities which have multiple stadia to reduce travelling by players.

“Absolutely (there is chance to hold IPL this year), and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say,” he said.”...you should identify one venue, which probably has 3 or 4 grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging,” said the former stylish batsman.”You don’t know who’s going to be where at the airports, so that I’m sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate on LAC tension
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate on LAC tension
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In