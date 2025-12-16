Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
Anil Kumble suggests RCB to go for India all-rounder, hails player's ‘flexibility’ in bold claim: ‘But it depends on…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 01:37 pm IST

Anil Kumble urged RCB to go for a former KKR star at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction.

Venkatesh Iyer sent a significant message to franchise owners ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder smacked 70 off 43 balls (packed with eight fours and two sixes) in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Super League Group A fixture against Punjab, on Tuesday.

Anil Kumble had some suggestions for RCB.(Punjab Kings)
Anil Kumble had some suggestions for RCB.(Punjab Kings)

At the mini auction, scheduled for Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, Iyer will be the star attraction after getting released by KKR. Iyer was disappointing in IPL 2025, managing only 142 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 139.22, which eventually led to KKR releasing him.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Anil Kumble suggested that RCB acquire Iyer in the upcoming mini auction. "I think so. I think Venkatesh here certainly brings in that flexibility. You very rarely get an experienced Indian international IPL player. A left-hander can bat from no. 1 to no. 5. RCB will certainly go for it, but it depends on the price because they only have 16 crores," he said.

"I think their first approach would be to fortify their fast bowling unit. An Indian fast bowler backup is also required, someone for Josh Hazelwood and maybe potentially a spinner. Someone can pack up Krunal and Suyash.

"So, that will be their priority. But if Venkatesh goes for a lesser amount, perhaps yes, because that's an opinion," he added.

Iyer came under the spotlight in his debut IPL season with KKR in 2021. He was impressive, but then struggled in the silent IPL 2022. However, he found his form in 2023, scoring 404 runs, including a ton, at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 145.85. Iyer was bought back for a record 23.75 crore via RTM in the 2025 auction by KKR. But he struggled in that season, leading to his release.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
