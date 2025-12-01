‘Annoying but fun’: Marco Jansen’s bittersweet relationship with Virat Kohli having ‘grown up watching him’

South Africa paceman Marco Jansen was all praise for Indian maestro Virat Kohli, whom he grew up watching on TV, after he scored an incredible century in the ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Kohli rolled back the years and produced a vintage knock where he stamped his authority over Jansen and the other Proteas bowlers. The 37-year-old scored 135 runs off 120 balls, which was embellished with 11 fours and 7 sixes, which helped India set a 350-run target for the Proteas. Kohli showcased his ODI mastery alongside fellow Indian white-ball veteran Rohit Sharma (57). The experienced duo, both having stepped away from T20Is and Tests, put together a commanding 136-run partnership for the second wicket. Virat Kohli scored a sublime century against South Africa.(AFP)

Jansen expressed both admiration and frustration facing Virat Kohli, recalling growing up watching him on TV. He praised Kohli’s impeccable technique and consistency, noting that while nothing has changed in his style, he now bats for increasingly longer periods.

“It’s nice to watch him play. Growing up watching him on TV, to actually bowling to him now — it’s annoying but it’s fun at the same time. He drives well, he pulls well, cuts well, plays with his pads well. I don’t think much has changed — he’s just batting longer and longer,” said Jansen in the post-match press conference.

Kohli began aggressively in Ranchi, putting the Proteas bowlers under pressure with his powerful strokes. After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, he steadied the innings as the anchor, before accelerating once more after reaching his century.

“Very difficult to stop them”: Marco Jansen

Jansen reflected on the challenge of bowling to world-class batters, admitting early breakthroughs are crucial. Once they settle in, he said, it becomes tough to stop them, often forcing bowlers to rely on alternative strategies to make an impact.

“When you bowl to world-class players, it’s quite difficult to get them out. I always try to get a batter in his first 10 or 15 balls. That’s when they’re still getting used to the wicket. But once they’re in, and they get on a roll, it’s very difficult to stop them. Everyone here knows how to play — that’s why you go to plan B or C,” he added.