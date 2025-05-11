Mohammed Shami barely in rhythm, goes back to dressing room after short spells: India star’s England chances in jeopardy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee finds itself in a fresh limbo amid the ongoing situation around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as another senior India star's future in Test cricket is doubtful ahead of the upcoming tour of England. Mohammed Shami's future in Test cricket is in doubt(BCCI Twitter)

According to a report in the Times of India, Mohammed Shami's form and fitness have been a significant concern for the selectors, who might be forced to take a tough call for the five-match Test series in England. This will add a fresh headache both for the committee and the team management, with the fast-bowling line-up looking shaky. Once again, this will leave the entire burden on Jasprit Bumrah, who also has his tryst with back injuries.

"As of now, Shami isn't an automatic pick. It's been months since he has come back to international cricket but he has barely been in rhythm. While IPL performances are not usually considered while picking India teams, Shami is struggling to finish his run-up and the ball is not carrying to the wicketkeeper like it used to before his Achilles tendon injury after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He invariably goes back to the dressing room after a short spell for recovery," BCCI sources told the national daily.

The report further said that the selectors expect Bumrah to play not more than three Tests in the series against England to manage his workload. Notably, the fast bowler had incurred a back spasm during the final Test against Australia in the first week of January and only recovered from the injury earlier last month, after having missed the Champions Trophy and the start of IPL 2025.

"The initial plan was to ensure the team can at least play either of Shami or Bumrah in every Test. However, if Bumrah is rested for a match and Shami struggles to pull through, it will be a big issue. They are trying to understand the problem Shami is facing," sources added.

Make-or-break series for Siraj?

Mohammed Siraj has had a difficult time in international cricket. Not long ago, he was considered next in line to take up the pace leadership role across formats from Bumrah. However, the former world no. 1 ODI bowler was not picked for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and is now heading towards a make-or-break Test series in England.

The report added that selectors are concerned about Siraj's performance and hence are looking at backup options. Left-armers Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal and Khaleel Ahmed are in talks for the role.