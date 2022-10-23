'Apne players ko sar pe charha liya': Afridi's fiery reply to ex-IND player's 'Rizwan bara naam nehi lag rahe...' remark

Even before the blockbuster 2022 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan kicks off in Melbourne, the war of words have already begun between the veteran cricketers of the two teams. On Saturday, the eve of the high-octane clash, it was between ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former India cricketer Atul Wassan, with the legendary all-rounder giving a befitting reply to the latter on his comment on star Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Wassan opined that Indian batting line-up have bigger names compared to Pakistan, given their consistent show in the format over the years. He feels that while Pakistan do have match-winners in players like Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz, they have managed to emerge as Man of the Match in one-off matches and not on a consistent basis and hence he refrained from opining that Babar Azam-led side also have bigger players in their line-up.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan, 2022 T20 World Cup: Shaheen vs Rohit, Suryakumar vs Nawaz - Key battles to watch out for in MCG tie

“Mujhe ek deja vu wali feeling ho rahi thi. Kuch mahine phele bhi discuss kar rahe the ki Indian team main bare bare naam hai - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul. Aur yeh bare naam isliye hai kyunki kuch saalo se innhone consistent performances diye hai. Iisliye world main bhi rating hai. Compared to Pakistan cricketers, unhone bhi kiya hai, par India team ke again st dekha jae toh utne bare, utne globally nehi hai,” he said.

“Rizwan ne ek match jitaya, Nawaz ne hi ek match jitaya, but ek match jitwane se koi bare player nehi ban jaate. Hardik ko bhi highly rate karte he kyunki woh lagatar bowling se bhi jitwaya hai, batting se bhi. Rizwan bara naam nehi lag rahe the kyunki unhone India ke khilaf matche nehi jitwaye the. Par abhi woh 3-4 bar perform kiya hai, toh unko bhi rating milna chaiye.”

Afridi, who was part of the discussion, was asked by the reporter on Virat Kohli's form, but the former captain was in complete disagreement with Wassan's remark and went back on the topic to give a fiery reply.

“Abhi jo baat kar rahe they woh samaj nehi ayi. Apne players ko sar pe charha liya. Pakistan players, jo ICC Ranking main No.1, 2 he unko bilkul ignore kardiya,” he said.

