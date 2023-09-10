'Are you the selector? We don't need your advice': Gavaskar, Harbhajan shut 'so-called legends' for criticising India

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh launched a scathing attack on overseas cricketers for constantly sharing their thoughts on Indian cricket. It was not clear as to what triggered such a strong reaction from the noted names of Indian cricket but it appeared from the line of questioning of the television anchor in Sports Today that it was in response to a former cricketer criticising India skipper Rohit Sharma's captaincy. India's Virat Kohli (L) appeals for leg before wicket (LBW)(AFP)

In a strong message to the former cricketers of other countries regularly commenting about India's team composition, their selection, batting order and other things, Gavaskar said India don't need their advice.

"You have a South African saying 'he should've been in the team'. An Australian is saying 'he should have been in the team. How is it their concern? They are not selectors for us. This happens a lot of times. Somebody is saying 'he should bat at No.3. He should bat at No.4'. I mean come on, we don't need your advice," Gavaskar, who looked visibly annoyed, said.

Harbhajan Singh agrees with Sunil Gavaskar

Harbhajan Singh, who was a part of the same show, was quick to agree with Gavaskar. The former India off-spinner said none of the former Indian cricketers go on to comment on matters of England, Australia and South Africa. So, it is baffling to see their "so-called" legends commenting about Team India's selection and team combination.

"I agree. 100% correct. After playing for their respective teams during their career, they are now coming and selecting Indian teams. How does this happen? This is something that amazes me. No one allows us to go to Australia or to go to England and make their team. But the so-called legends comment about India and say who should bat No.4 or No.3. Who will bowl the first bowler or the last over. Wow!" Harbhajan said.

Gavaskar and Harbhajan are partially correct. Yes, a lot of ex-cricketers from foreign countries share their thoughts on Indian cricket and their team. They also criticise India's performance. But to the blame completely on them may not be the right thing. They share their thoughts mainly with the host broadcasters, who pay them a handsome amount for expert analysis during the India matches or in tournaments where India are involved.

Take the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 for an example. Apart from former cricketers and experts from the participating nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - in the Super 4 stage, there are former cricketers like Matthew Hayden (Australia), Andy Flower (Zimbabwe), and Dominic Cork (England) who are a part of the broadcasting team. And this is not the firs time, something like this is happening. Former cricketers from natural countries have been regularly invited i the commentary panel of an India series. During such a series or tournament, naturally, the majority of the discussion is about the Indian team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON