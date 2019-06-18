Arjun Tendulkar bowls a beauty, dismisses Surrey 2nd XI batsman with pace and movement - Watch

Arjun Tendulkar, who made it to India U-19 squad last year, is giving great account of his all-round skills. He was impressive with the bat in the recently-concluded Mumbai T20 league and has now grabbed everyone’s attention with the ball.

The left-arm seamer was bowling for the MCC Young Cricketers and castled Surrey 2nd XI batsman Nathan Tilley. It was ball which had pace and seamed just a touch to breach the defence of the batsman. Arjun angled the ball away and got it to straighten just a touch as the ball smacked the stumps.

Watch the delivery here:

😳 Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow!



He took this stunning wicket this morning for @MCCYC4L.



Follow their progress versus @SurreyCricket 2nd XI ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5CtV2o8N#MCCcricket pic.twitter.com/5Mb3hWNI70 — Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) June 17, 2019

He also dismissed BBA Geddes later in the day, and returned with figures of 2 wickets for 50 runs in his 11 overs, consisting of two maidens at an economy rate of 4.55.

Surrey 2nd XI went on to score 340 for the loss of six wickets . MCC Young Cricketers currently trail by 227 runs and have four wickets in the bank.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 11:49 IST