Arjun Tendulkar called up by BCCI for 20-day camp at NCA after impressive season in IPL

After an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with the Mumbai Indians (MI), all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has been reportedly roped in by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its three-week camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is among the 20 'potential' all-rounders shortlisted for the BCCI camp.

Arjun left Mumbai to ply his trade for Goa in the Indian domestic season before the IPL 2023. Before moving to Goa, Tendulkar Jr played two T20 games for Mumbai in the 2020-21 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry. According to an agency report, the apex cricket board of India has called 20 all-rounders for the three-week camp at NCA which is scheduled to get underway in August.

All-rounders camp is VVS Laxman's idea

"There is an Emerging Asia Cup (U-23) also later this year and BCCI is looking at potential youngsters. The all-rounders camp is an idea of NCA's head of cricket VVS Laxman to ensure that we develop a lot of multi-skilled players across formats," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Former India cricketer Shiv Sunder Das, who is the head of the senior national selection committee, has picked the exciting young talents on their recent performances. "Not everyone summoned for camp is a pure all-rounder. Some are batting all-rounders and some are opposite. The idea is to tap the potential and help them upgrade their skills suitably for transition to next grade," the source added.

Rising stars Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mohit Redkar, Manav Suthar and Divij Mehra have been selected for the NCA camp. "Harshit was in fact summoned as net bowler with senior Indian team to UK for WTC finals. Accordingly his visa and travel documents were prepared but we saw Yarra Prithviraj of Andhra being sent. But it's good that national selectors are seriously considering his potential. He is also a handy batter, who can only get better if he works on his batting," a senior DDCA official said.

‘Arjun has shown a certain degree of ability’

Tendulkar's son Arjun made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023. Arjun bowled two overs for 17 runs although Tendulkar Jr failed to pick a single wicket in his debut game. Sachin and Arjun became the first father-son pair to play in the world's richest T20 league last season. Arjun only played three matches for Rohit Sharma and Co. in IPL 2023.

“Arjun already has a Ranji Trophy century. A left-arm pacer who bowls between early and mid 130 kmph and bats left-handed. He brings in variety. It is not just about numbers but also about potential. He is 23 and has time to develop is what this (senior selection) committee thinks. Else, they wouldn't have picked him. Yes, he only has 12 wickets from seven first-class games but he has shown a certain degree of ability and coaches will work on that," the BCCI source added.

