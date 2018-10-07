Arjun Tendulkar derails Gujarat batting with fiery five-wicket haul

He might have started off as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son, but Arjun Tendulkar is slowly but surely making a name for himself. Having already shown his skills while playing for India U-19 in Sri Lanka, Arjun was once again at his best when his spell of 5/30 helped Mumbai thrash Gujarat by 9 wickets in second round encounter of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy on Saturday.

Arjun was at his best as the left-arm fast bowler derailed the Gujarat batting to skittle them out for just 142. He dismissed Vardhman Dattesh Shah (0), Priyesh (1), LM Kocher (8), Jaymeet Patel (26) and Dhruvang Patel (6). Bowling 8.2 overs, he also bowled a maiden.

Chasing the target of 143, Mumbai openers Suven Parkar (67*) and Divyaanch (45) gave the team a perfect start as the openers stitched a 108-run partnership for the opening wicket. While Divyaansh was dismissed in the 32nd over (31.2) by SM Prajapati, Pragnesh Kanpillewar (27) and Parkar ensured that Mumbai reached the target in 38 overs with 9 wickets in the bag. Mumbai take on Bengal in their next group match after which they will play Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:29 IST