Arshdeep Singh grabs Abhishek Sharma after dismissing him for a record 141, all PBKS players run in

For the large part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's 246-run chase against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma seemed like a superior being from another, carving bowlers for sixes and fours as if it was book cricket. The charmed life that he lived on Saturday surely did have a certain resemblance to the luck factor of book cricket but that should take nothing away from the absolute carnage that he put on display. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma (L) is congratulated by Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh(AFP)

141 runs off 5 balls - the highest individual score in the IPL by an Indian. 14 fours, 10 sixes and a celebration to remember. Abhishek Sharma was box office and beyond as SRH pulled the second-highest run chase in IPL history with 10 balls to spare.

Abhishek's innings was so good that even the PBKS players could not help but be in awe. When Abhishek reached his century off 40 balls with a single, he brought out a chit from his pocket and showed it to the camera. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was so intrigued that after congratulating Abhishek, he took the chit from this hand and started to read. It read: "This one is for you, Orange Army!"

Abhishek Sharma was due in this IPL, and he roared back to form in front of his home crowd. Shreyas' admiration for Abhishek's record century, which was also his first in the tournament, was just the beginning. The top-notch reaction from the PBKS camp for Abhishek's knock came from medium pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep, who is Abhishek's teammate in Punjab in domestic cricket, bowled a yorker to the left-hander on the second ball of the 17th over. Abhishek tried his best to hit for a boundary by flicking it using his strong wrists, but he did not get enough on the ball for once.

Substitute fielder Praveen Dubey took an easy catch to end Abhishek's whirlwind knock. Instead of celebrating the wicket, Arshdeep grabbed Abhishek and put his arms around the SRH opener's shoulder and said something in his ear to let him know the enormity of his performance.

As Abshishek slowly started to take the long walk, the PBKS players ran in to congratulate him. Glenn Maxwell and Iyer came forward to shake his hands. Shashank Singh also patted Abhishek on his back.

It was the third-highest individual score in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. His knock ended Hyderabad’s four-match losing streak as the team earned its second win in six games to climb to eighth in the table. Punjab is sixth after a second loss in five games.

Abhishek put on 171 runs off only 75 balls with Travis Head for the first wicket. He put on a stellar show, hitting three sixes as he reached 50 off 19 balls. His next 50 came off 21 balls with another three sixes added.

Head scored only his second half-century in six games – he made 66 off 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes. The duo galloped to 100 off 46 balls and crossed 150 in only 66 deliveries.

His partner’s dismissal in the 13th over didn’t slow down Sharma. He added another 51 off 24 balls with Heinrich Klaasen, who eased his way to 21 not out off 14 balls, seeing Hyderabad past the finish line.