Arshdeep Singh surpasses Ashwin for new Indian record at T20 World Cup, registers incredible 4/9 figures vs USA

Arshdeep Singh produced a phenomenal performance in the match against USA at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, registering brilliant figures of 4/9 in his four overs as the side restricted the home team to 110/8. Arshdeep made an instant impact as he bowled the opening over of the match, picking a wicket off his first delivery as he dismissed Shayan Jahangir leg-before. India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States' Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (PTI)

He picked another wicket in the same over, removing wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous on just two to give India an early boost after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. With wickets continuing to fall at regular intervals, the USA side never had respite, and things only turned trickier when Arshdeep was brought back into the attack in the 15th over.

He removed the dangerous-looking Nitish Kumar (27), with Mohammed Siraj taking a brilliant catch at the deep midwicket boundary to cut short his innings. Nitish would eventually end up as the USA's highest scorer in the innings. Arshdeep added another dismissal to his name in his final over, removing Harmeet Singh for 10, finishing on commendable figures of 4/9 in his four overs.

With this, Arshdeep made a new Indian record, as he registered the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup's history. Ravichandran Ashwin held the earlier record when he secured four wickets, conceding 11 runs during the 2014 T20 World Cup match against Australia in Mirpur.

Take a look at the top five Indian figures in T20 WCs

Arshdeep Singh - 4/9 vs USA, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin - 4/11 vs AUS, 2014

Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 vs ENG, 2012

Rudra Pratap Singh - 4/13 vs SA, 2007

Zaheer Khan - 4/19 vs IRE, 2009

India in red-hot form

Team India are in brilliant form in this tournament, having registered wins in their first two matches; while the side rolled over Ireland in its first game, beating them by 8 wickets, India registered a thrilling six-run win over arch-rival Pakistan in their second match in New York.

With another win against the USA, India will book their berth in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.