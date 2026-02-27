Arshdeep Singh's father 'hurled abuse' every time West Indies hit a four or six vs South Africa; had to be calmed down

Following India's loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8s, the defending champions needed to win both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. However, more importantly, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side also needed the Proteas to defeat the Caribbean nation so that the net run rate would be taken out of the equation. 50 per cent of the task was done on Thursday after Aiden Markram's side first defeated the West Indies, and then India got the better of Zimbabwe in Chennai. Now, a virtual quarterfinal between India and the West Indies will decide who progresses to the last four stage. India's Arshdeep Singh makes an appeal. (PTI)

The contest between the West Indies and South Africa was played first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Proteas might have gotten the job done, but there was a time during the first half when the Windies batters managed to stage a turnaround despite being 90/7 at one stage.

After the win over Zimbabwe, India pacer Arshdeep Singh revealed that his father, Darshan, was eagerly following the contest between West Indies and South Africa, saying that his father hurled abuses every time a Windies batter hit a four or a six.

"We didn't watch the whole thing, but it was certainly a see-saw affair. My family was with me in the hotel room, and whenever the West Indies batters smashed a six, my father started shouting: 'What on earth are you doing?'," Arshdeep told reporters in the mixed zone.

“He was hurling abuse. I had to settle him down and tell him not to get so worked up. I told him to enjoy the cricket and keep praying for a South African win,” he added.

South Africa qualify for semi-finals With India's 72-run win over Zimbabwe, South Africa became the first team from Group 1 of the Super 8s to qualify for the semi-finals. The Proteas are the only side in the competition to be undefeated thus far, winning all their games.

After India's 76-run defeat against South Africa, the net run rate took a severe hit, hence the hosts wouldn't have been able to afford the Windies registering a win, considering their previous 107-run win over Zimbabwe.

With South Africa winning against the West Indies, the entire net run rate debate was taken out of the window and now it will all boil down to who wins on Sunday between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Speaking about India, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won by 72 runs against Zimbabwe after posting 256 runs on the board. Zimbabwe were restricted to 184/6 with Arshdeep taking three wickets.