e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Ashes 2019: England fast bowler James Anderson ruled out of series due to injury

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has not featured in the series since breaking down with the injury after bowling just four overs in Australia’s 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:51 IST
AFP
AFP
London
James Anderson has been ruled out due to calf injury.
James Anderson has been ruled out due to calf injury.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday. Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has not featured in the series since breaking down with the injury after bowling just four overs in Australia’s 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

There had been hopes the 37-year-old Lancashire fast bowler would be fit for next week’s fourth Test at Old Trafford. But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Follow live score and updates

England and Australia are currently locked at 1-1 following the hosts’ dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:50 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss