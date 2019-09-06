Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Live score and updates in Manchester  

cricket

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:54 IST

Live Updates: The rain has arrived again in Manchester, forcing a delay in start of day’s play.

Day 3 Roundup: Australia captain Tim Paine declared his side’s first innings on a commanding total of 497-8 with Steve Smith, who missed England’s dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion, top-scored with 211 while Mitchell Starc hit a blistering 54 not out in his first match of the series. England lost the wicket of Joe Denly in the few overs they faced before stumps, with the batsman being dismissed by Pat Cummins. England finished the day on 23/1 at stumps, still trailing by 474 runs.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:28 IST