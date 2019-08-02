Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Brian Lara picks the winner, highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

cricket

West Indies batting great Brian Lara has predicted that newly-crowned World Cup champions England will defeat Australia in the ongoing Ashes series.

Lara also said that England skipper Joe Root will end the series, which started on Thursday, with the highest runs while speedster Chris Woakes be the leading wicket-taker.

“My predictions for the Ashes 2019, winners: England; most runs: Joe Root; most wickets: Chris Woakes,” Lara tweeted.

On the opening day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Steve Smith scored a brilliant century to save Australia the blushes as the visitors posted 284.

England pacers Stuart Broad (5/86) and Woakes (3/58) tore through Australia’s batting line-up picking up eight wickets together.

Australia are the holders of the Ashes going into the series, having won in 2017–18. The two sides will play five Test matches in England.

