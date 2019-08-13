e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Ashes 2nd Test preview: Starc, Hazlewood vie for Ashes places as Pattinson misses out

Australia have left pace bowler James Pattinson out of their 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood vying for recalls.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
File photo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood
File photo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood(Getty Images)
         

Australia have left pace bowler James Pattinson out of their 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood vying for recalls. Pattinson was part of the team that won by 251 runs at Edgbaston, taking two wickets in his first Test in three years.

But the 29-year-old will sit out at Lord’s, leaving Starc and Hazlewood to push their cases.

Australia squad for second Ashes Test:

Tim Paine (capt & wkt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:34 IST

