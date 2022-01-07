Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 3 LIVE score updates: Australia on top as England lose 4 at Lunch

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: After a superb outing on Day 2, Pat Cummins-led Australian unit will look to hold on to the momentum on the third day of the ongoing Ashes Test in Sydney. Riding on Usman Khawaja's brilliant ton, Australia piled a mammoth 416/8 on the board before declaring their first innings. In response, England reached 13/0 and Australia will look to jolt the visitors with some early blows. Opener Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed are batting in the middle as England trail by 403 runs.

Follow LIVE score updates of 4th Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Day 3:

