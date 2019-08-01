Ashes: Nathan Lyon pays huge compliment to Ashwin, says he can learn from Indian offie

cricket

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:16 IST

Australia’s hopes of reversing a trend of Ashes losses on English soil, which started in 2005, depend a lot on their bowling arsenal. One man who is expected to play a crucial role in the series in Aussie off spinner Nathan Lyon, who has in the past troubled the English batsmen.

Lyon along with Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin are two of the leading finger spinners in the world and the duo have time and again complimented each other. Before the start of the big series, which also marks the beginning of the World Test Championship, Lyon has made a huge statement about Ashwin and how he plans to learn from the Indian offie.

ALSO READ: England vs Australia - Joe Root and Tim Paine’s different paths to Ashes captaincy

“I have watched a lot of footage of Ravi Ashwin actually, bowling over here last year and in the tours that he has been here, how effective he has been. In my eyes he is one of the offies going around. I can definitely learn from watching how he goes about it here in England,” Lyon told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019 - Langer predicts hostile reception for Bancroft from England fans

The first Test begins on Thursday at Edgbaston, the same venue where England defeated Australia recently in the ICC World Cup semi-final.

Lyon, with 343 wickets from 86 Test matches, is the fourth most successful Australian bowler in Test history and will look to leapfrog the legendary Dennis Lillee and move into the third spot by the end of the series.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 11:10 IST