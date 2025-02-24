‘Ashes still bigger than IND vs AUS’: Cummins makes huge Border-Gavaskar Trophy claim, remarks ‘if you lose to ENG at…’

Pat Cummins is currently out of action due to injury, which also saw him get ruled out for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Aussie captain recently led his side to a historic 3-1 win vs India at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which also ended a decade-long reign for Rohit Sharma and Co. Australia's captain Pat Cummins (C) tosses the coin with India's captain Rohit Sharma (R).(AFP)

Many fans, Indians in particular, have pointed out on social media the importance of India-Australia rivalry. Many fans have also gone on to compare it to Ashes, and have claimed that the India-Australia series is better.

Pat Cummins compares Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Ashes

Cummins, who didn’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament, recently opened up on Australia’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy success and also compared it to Ashes. “It was a wonderful summer that I won't forget for a while. In terms of competitiveness, India have won the last couple of series out here whereas with England, we have been pretty dominant at home. This summer did feel like it was the No.1 and No.2 ranked Test sides battling each other out. From that point of view, it did feel bigger than normal,” he said, in conversation with SEN radio.

“However, if you lose an Ashes at home, it feels like the world is coming to an end. In that sense, it's still bigger,” he added.

Australia have also booked a spot in the WTC Final, where they will take on South Africa. Without Cummins, the Aussies began their Champions Trophy campaign on a strong note, defeating England in their opener. Meanwhile, India are also in good form, and have sealed back-to-back wins.

In Border-Gavaskar Trophy history since 1996, Sachin Tendulkar has been the most successful batter, registering 3262 runs in 65 innings. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon is the most successful bowler, bagging 125 wickets in 54 innings. India are the most successful with 10 series wins in the series’ history, out of 17 Test series. Meanwhile, Australia have claimed victories six times, and one series has been drawn.