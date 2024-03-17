Ashish Nehra labels INR 7.4 crore auction buy as GT's 'main actor' after Hardik Pandya's departure in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra feels Shahrukh Khan will be the key man for them in the lower-middle order as finisher for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Under Nehra's guidance, the young players of Gujarat Titans have flourished in the last couple of seasons. It will be a big task for Nehra in IPL 2024 to manage the young players as they will play under an inexperienced skipper Shubman Gill. The franchise also needs to find the ideal replacement for Hardik Pandy in both the batting and bowling departments. Ashish Nehra has been impressive has head coach for Gujarat Titans in the last couple of seasons.

The 2022 IPL champions spent big money in the IPL 2024 Auction to sign some young talents who can fill up the big shoes. They signed Shahrukh for a whopping INR 7.4 crore despite his underwhelming record in IPL for Punjab Kings in the last couple of seasons.

The Tamil Nadu batter has scored just 426 runs in 33 IPL matches so far in his career at an average of 20.29. Meanwhile, he needs to step up and rise on the occasions for Gujarat in the upcoming season.

Nehra has predicted Shahrukh to play the big role of finisher for Titans in the coming season.

"We're going to see Shahrukh Khan become the main actor," Nehra told media persons.

The veteran India paceman suggested that the players also have to take care of their bodies as the conditions will be tough for them in May.

"IPL is a very long tournament. It's not like we're playing just three, four, five matches. Conditions are also difficult in May and June. It will be hard on the players, especially fast bowlers. Injuries can also happen. So every player we have is important and those we have are experienced," he added.

Meanwhile, he also suggested the two other new signings Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai will be crucial for the Titans.

"Spencer Johnson, if you see, wherever he's played, he's played well. Azmatullah Omarzai again, he has all the skills in this world as an allrounder and we are very hopeful that they'll have a great IPL," he said.

In Mohammed Shami's absence, ace-spinner Rashid Khan has to lead the bowling attack of the Titans. However, Nehra said that they have not decided yet about what type of pitches will they prepare for IPL 2024.

"We have not decided that but I don't think so... In the end, you just have to play good cricket. Black soil or red soil, there's not too much difference. It's just a little bounce," he added.