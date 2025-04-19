Ashish Nehra names Indian fielder better than Jonty Rhodes: ‘If he is eating something different, he should tell us’

Regarded as one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket, Ravindra Jadeja’s skillset is just not reliant on the bat and ball, but he is also a fielding specialist. It is very rare to see the ball go past the 36-year-old, and there hasn’t been a moment when he has dropped a catch. (GT vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Score) Ashish Nehra named his best fielder in cricket and it wasn't Jonty Rhodes.

Speaking to Star Sports, GT coach Ashish Nehra was asked to pick his best fielder in cricket history and the former India international straightaway went for Jadeja. “Ravindra Jadeja”, he said.

Surprised, the interviewer further asked him, “Then and now?”

“I have seen a lot of big fielders, some are good in the outfield, some inside, like Jonty Rhodes, he is the best inside the circle. If you speak about all-round fielding, AB de Villiers’ name comes in, but even Andrew Symonds and Jadeja. but I would put Jadeja ahead of them. It's not because of his age. When he came in 2008-09 and now, he is still the same. It is his fitness, I don't know what he eats. If he is eating something different, he should tell us”, Nehra explained.

King Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is also the fifth Indian and fifth-fastest player to get 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test cricket, which he did in 2021. He was part of India’s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad, finishing as the leading wicket-taker. He was also part of the squad which won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

He is currently in action in IPL 2025 with CSK. CSK are in poor form currently, and are bottom of the standings with four points in seven matches, packed with two wins and five defeats. Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury, and MS Dhoni has been performing the captaincy duties.

CSK ended their five-match losing streak on Monday as they beat LSG by five wickets. They will look to build a winning run as they take on MI on Sunday.