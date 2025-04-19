KL Rahul burns DC mentor Kevin Pietersen for going on vacation in the middle of IPL: 'Goes to Maldives for two weeks...'

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points from six matches. The side will next square off against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and ahead of the fixture, star batter KL Rahul brutally roasted mentor Kevin Pietersen, and the comment will leave you in splits. IPL 2025, GT vs DC: KL Rahul brutally roasted Kevin Pietersen(Screengrabs - Delhi Capitals X)

Ahead of the contest between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Kevin Pietersen was seen meeting Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a training session on Friday evening. “Hello, how are you brother? What's happening?” Pietersen asked Gill.

Quickly, the conversation moved to Kevin Pietersen, who was discussing his role as Delhi Capitals' mentor. “What's a mentor? Nobody knows,” said Pietersen.

It was then that the attention moved to KL Rahul, and the middle-order batter brutally roasted the former England captain, who brought his recent trip to the Maldives into conversation.

“A mentor is someone who goes to the Maldives for two weeks mid-season,” said KL Rahul.

Delhi Capitals uploaded the official video of the banter between the duo on X (formerly Twitter).

The caption read, “Thanks, KL, now we know what a mentor does.”

Kevin Pietersen's recent trip to Maldives

Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen had recently gone to the Maldives with his entire family and missed the franchise's fixtures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) away and Mumbai Indians (home).

However, Pietersen was in the dugout for the contest against Rajasthan Royals, which Delhi Capitals won in the Super Over.

Pietersen was hired as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The franchise also hired Hemang Badani as the head coach.

Delhi Capitals have been exceptional in the IPL 2025 edition, winning five out of six matches. A win against Gujarat Titans will further consolidate Delhi's position at the top of the points table.