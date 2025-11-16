Search Search
Sunday, Nov 16, 2025
Ashutosh Sharma refuses to walk, rages at umpire as controversial dismissal sparks India-Pakistan drama

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 10:19 pm IST

In Group B Rising Stars Asia Cup clash, Ashutosh Sharma faced a controversial dismissal against Pakistan and refused to leave, raging at the umpire.

It is unlikely that an India-Pakistan cricket game will pass without a flavour of controversy. On Sunday, the Group B encounter in Doha in the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup between the two arch-rivals saw Indian batter Ashutosh Sharma face a controversial dismissal and refuse to leave the crease, raging at the umpire.

Ashutosh Sharma was dismissed for a duck vs Pakistan
Ashutosh Sharma was dismissed for a duck vs Pakistan

The incident happened on the third ball of the 14th over when Saad Masood, who was the pick of the bowlers of Pakistan, dished out a googly. Ashutosh failed to read it as the ball struck the pads. The Pakistani unit broke into a loud appeal for a leg-before, and umpire Mahmood Kharoti obliged.

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score

However, the batter was left in absolute disbelief. He was seen signalling the umpire that the ball was outside the line of impact, and the replay showed he was right. Even his partner, Nehal Wadhera, was shocked at the decision as the impact happened outside the off-stump line. On his way out to the dugout, Ashutosh was seen visibly angry as he fumed at the match official, having been dismissed for a six-ball duck.

The dismissal was part of India's collapse as Pakistan bounced back in supreme fashion after getting a taste of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brute power-hitting. The young left-hander, who had kicked off the tournament with a record century en route to his knock of 144 against the UAE earlier this week in Doha, smashed a 28-ball 45 to help India get off to a flyer in their second match in Group B.

During his blitzkrieg knock, India reached 50 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the powerplay, and at one stage were 91 for two at almost the halfway mark in the innings. However, the Indian side lost their final seven wickets for just 45 runs in 56 balls as they were folded for 136 runs with an over to spare.

Earlier in the match, the Jitesh Sharma-led side continued to follow the BCCI's 'No Handshake' policy against the arch-rivals after the toss. During the Asia Cup in September, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with Salman Ali Agha as a show of solidarity for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

News / Cricket News / Ashutosh Sharma refuses to walk, rages at umpire as controversial dismissal sparks India-Pakistan drama
