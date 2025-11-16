India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: All eyes on on-fire Vaibhav Suryavanshi for rivalry match vs confident PAK

Live

India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes in on the back of a brutal 144.

India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars LIVE Score: India and Pakistan encounters at all levels have been compelling matches, across sports and across levels, given the hostility and the controversy that has surrounded relationships between the two countries since the conflict earlier this year. Unfortunately, it has been that conflict which has foregrounded every encounter between the two teams, often pushing the sporting activity itself into the background. Now, as the next in line for India and Pakistan descend for the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha, there will certainly be that undertone. But perhaps in the spirit of this tournament being pure developmental competition, the star performers and futures of both teams will be the main story. India A vs Pakistan A Predicted XI It was all about the Vaibhav Suryavanshi show in India’s thumping opening victory over UAE, as the small boundaries and true surface saw the youngster blast 15 sixes out of India’s 25 total. Suryavanshi raced away to 144 off just 42 deliveries, and looked dead set to score even more at one point – but it was enough to push India to 297/4 in their 20 overs after Jitesh Sharma showed off his finishing skills late on. It has been excellent batting conditions in Doha: Pakistan Shaheens scored 220 in their first innings, while Bangladesh A chased down 170 in just 11 overs yesterday. India A likely won’t make too many changes and will let the quality they possess do the talking. Expect them to stick to the same XI. India A predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (wk&c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma On the other side, Maaz Sadaqat starred with 96* opening the batting, before returning to take 2 wickets in the second innings as well. Don’t expect too many changes for the Shaheens either. Pakistan A predicted XI: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman, Ahmed Daniyal ...Read More

