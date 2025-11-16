India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: All eyes on on-fire Vaibhav Suryavanshi for rivalry match vs confident PAK
India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars LIVE Score: India A and Pakistan Shaheens prepare for a rivalry match in the Rising Stars Cup, with the focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi after his power-packed 144 in the tournament opener.
India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars LIVE Score: India and Pakistan encounters at all levels have been compelling matches, across sports and across levels, given the hostility and the controversy that has surrounded relationships between the two countries since the conflict earlier this year. Unfortunately, it has been that conflict which has foregrounded every encounter between the two teams, often pushing the sporting activity itself into the background....Read More
Now, as the next in line for India and Pakistan descend for the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha, there will certainly be that undertone. But perhaps in the spirit of this tournament being pure developmental competition, the star performers and futures of both teams will be the main story.
India A vs Pakistan A Predicted XI
It was all about the Vaibhav Suryavanshi show in India’s thumping opening victory over UAE, as the small boundaries and true surface saw the youngster blast 15 sixes out of India’s 25 total. Suryavanshi raced away to 144 off just 42 deliveries, and looked dead set to score even more at one point – but it was enough to push India to 297/4 in their 20 overs after Jitesh Sharma showed off his finishing skills late on.
It has been excellent batting conditions in Doha: Pakistan Shaheens scored 220 in their first innings, while Bangladesh A chased down 170 in just 11 overs yesterday. India A likely won’t make too many changes and will let the quality they possess do the talking. Expect them to stick to the same XI.
India A predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (wk&c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
On the other side, Maaz Sadaqat starred with 96* opening the batting, before returning to take 2 wickets in the second innings as well. Don’t expect too many changes for the Shaheens either.
Pakistan A predicted XI: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman, Ahmed Daniyal
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: But it was all about Vaibhav Suryavanshi
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: There was no denying it was the Suryavanshi Show on Friday. 42 balls played, 15 sixes hit, enroute to 144 with some truly brutal batting. The power was something to behold, not just in the context of a 14-year-old, but given he was out-hitting his senior partners. It made clear that this is a player who is already meant for the big stage. All the eyes will be on him for this contest.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: India enter off 148 run victory
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: India A will have a lot of confidence after putting up nearly 300 runs in the first innings against UAE, before never really being threatened with the ball, which was to be expected. India sitting comfortably at the top of their group for the time being.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: Welcome back to our coverage of India A's campaign in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. It's the big match today, as the two fierce rivals go head-to-head. India and Pakistan will always have a lot of history under the surface whenever they face off, especially given everything that has taken place this year. Stay tuned!