Ashwin gets towering praise from Australia captain Pat Cummins after retirement: ‘Aren’t many spinners in the world…'

Australia captain Pat Cummins doffed his hat to India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. Ashwin said his days as an India cricketer came to an end on Wednesday (December 18) after the India-Australia third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane ended in a draw, mainly due to persistent rain throughout. Cummins hailed Ashwin's longevity, calling him "a fantastic player" who has performed all around the world. Australia's captain Pat Cummins(AP)

"He's obviously been a fantastic player all around the world -- there aren't that many finger spinners that have that kind of longevity," Cummins told reporters.

The Australian captain hailed Ashwin as "one of the all-time greats" of the game. "He'll go down as one of the all-time greats. There's a massive respect from our change room for the career that he's had."

Tributes pour in for Ashwin

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and was also handy with the bat, scoring 3,503 runs with six centuries and 14 fifties.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.

"The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn't trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother," Gambhir said.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri hailed Ashwin's craft and contribution to Indian cricket.

"Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless," wrote Shastri who is now doing commentary in the five-match series."

India's highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble lauded Ashwin on his illustrious career.

"Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here's to an even brighter future off the field!" wrote Kumble.