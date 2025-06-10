Ashwin punished for outburst at umpires, hitting his pads and throwing gloves in the air in TNPL match

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is not having a good time on the cricket field after announcing his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin, who had an ordinary IPL with both bat and ball for the Chennai Super Kings, was reportedly punished for a breach of code of conduct during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and Tiruppur Tamizhans on Sunday (June 8) at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Ashwin throws his gloves in the air

Dindigul captain Ashwin was fined 30% of his match fees after the match referee, Arjun Kripal Singh, found him guilty on two accounts - showing dissent towards the umpires and misuse of equipment. "There was a hearing conducted by the match referee after the game," a TNPL official told Cricbuzz. "Ashwin was fined 10 per cent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 per cent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions."

Ashwin was seen having a heated argument with umpire Kritika after being given out lbw in the penultimate ball of the fifth over off the bowling of his counterpart in Tiruppur Tamizhans, R Sai Kishore. Sai Kishore tossed one up on the pads, inviting Ashwin for the big shot. The right-hander, who decided to open the batting, went for a big sweep but failed to make any connection. The ball appeared to have pitched outside the leg stump, but the umpire raised her finger, much to the dismay of Ashwin.

Ashwin could not use DRS as Didigul had already exhausted their reviews on unsuccessful wide-ball referrals. The 38-year-old walked towards the umpire and mouthed a few words. He continued to demand an explanation from the umpires, who did not feel compelled to reply.

Furious at the turn of events, Ashwin stormed off the pitch. While walking back to the pavilion, he slammed the bat on his pads and threw his gloves in the air inches away from the dugout. His show of dissent did not stop there. Ashwin kept shouting at the umpires from the dugout. His body and hand gestures are as aggressive as they can be.

Ashwin got Dindigul Dragons off to a brisk start with a quick 18 off 11 balls, featuring two fours and a six. But his dismissal at 39/1 in the fifth over triggered a dramatic collapse, as Dindigul lost their remaining nine wickets for just 54 runs, crumbling to 93 all out in 16.2 overs.

The Tiruppur Tamizhans made light work of the modest target. Wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja anchored the chase with an unbeaten 65, sealing a dominant nine-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.

With this comprehensive victory, Tiruppur asserted their dominance, while Dindigul slipped to fifth place on the TNPL points table, with one win and one loss from two matches. This is the ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which kicked off on June 6 and runs through to July 6.

Tiruppur's bowlers were outstanding as a unit, dismantling Dindigul’s lineup with disciplined spells. Esakkimuthu led the attack with impressive figures, claiming four wickets, while Sai Kishore picked up two. Shivam was the only notable contributor with the bat for Dindigul, scoring 30, as only three batters managed to reach double figures.

Ashwin had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign with Chennai Super Kings, where he started his IPL journey back in 2009. He picked up just 7 wickets in 9 matches and contributed a mere 33 runs, even being dropped from the playing XI in some games.