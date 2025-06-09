R Ashwin argues with female umpire, hits his pad with bat in anger after getting out in TNPL match

Ravichandran Ashwin lost his cool during Sunday's Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Ashwin, who had a rough IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, has returned to action in TNPL, leading Dindigul Dragons in the 2025 edition. The veteran all-rounder came out to bat as an opener after losing the toss to Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore. R Ashwin lost his cool and argued with the umpire during a TNPL game.(Star Sports/Screengrab)

The move didn't work out well, as Ashwin was dismissed cheaply for just 18 by his counterpart - Sai Kishore. However, the former India all-rounder was not impressed with the umpire's decision and argued with her.

It was the fifth ball of the fifth over, and Sai Kishore trapped Ashwin in front of the wicket, and the umpire straightaway gave him out, but the Dindigul opener thought it was pitching outside the leg-stump. He straightaway went to the umpire and argued with her before walking back towards the pavilion. The 38-year-old was livid with the decision and hit his pads hard with the bat in frustration.

The Tiruppur bowlers put up a collective show with the ball and bundled out Ashwin and co. for just 93 in 16.2 overs. Shivam was Dindigul's highest run-getter with a 30-run knock, while only three of their batters managed to cross the double-digit mark. Right-arm seamer Esakkimuthu was the pick of the bowlers for Tiruppur with four wickets under his kitty, while Sai Kishore claimed a couple. Chasing the modest target, wicketkeeper batter Tushar Raheja scored an unbeaten 65 to make it a cakewalk for Tiruppur as they won the match by 9 wickets with 49 balls to spare to stamp their domination in the match.

Earlier, 38-year-old Ashwin had a forgettable IPL season on his return to Chennai Super Kings, where he started his journey in the tournament in 2009. The veteran all-rounder claimed just 7 wickets in 9 matches and scored 33 runs with the bat. Five-time champions CSK might release him next year, as he has also dropped from the XI in a few matches this year.

Meanwhile, last year in December, he shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia. Ashwin retired from international cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).