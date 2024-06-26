Ashwin rips 'what the hell' bomb on Gulbadin Naib cheating allegations after 'red card' dig: 'He's trying to win T20WC'

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib came under the scanner on Tuesday for his controversial act in the final Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. Gulbadin was accused of cheating in the game where Afghanistan won by eight runs to knock out Bangladesh and Australia to secure the final semifinal spot in the tournament. Amid the rising criticism against the cricketer, veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin gave his two cents. Ashwin reacted to cheating allegations on Gulbadin Naib

During the 12th over the second innings of the match, Bangladesh fell behind the DLS par score when the venue witnessed a slight drizzle for the third time in the evening. Former England cricketer and incumbent head coach of Afghanistan Johnathan Trott quickly signalled the players to "slow down", and at that moment, Gulbadin, who was stationary at the slip, fell to the ground owing to a cramp in his hamstring. The deliberate act denied any further balls being delivered in the over, and soon, the rain got heavier in Kingstown, resulting in the ground staff running to cover the field.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Ashwin had cheekily reacted to the internet-breaking act, writing: "Red card for Gulbadin Naib," and the Afghanistan star later responded to it by saying: "Kabi Khusi kabi ghum main huta hai hamstring."

The criticism, however, began after Gulbadin took the field an over after the match resumed after the third rain break, took a wicket and later was seen wildly running in the field after Afghanistan reached the semifinal for the first time in an ICC tournament.

Amid the criticism and the call for ICC to punish the all-rounder, Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to defend Gulbadin. He said: "Gulbadin Naib fell that way. Everyone said that is a penalisable offence. But what the hell, man? The guy is playing for his country, trying to win a World Cup, qualify.

Ashwin was also full of praise for the Afghanistan side, who eventually survived the thriller by right runs.

"In Afghanistan, it is not just momentum. It is a country with so much hope. They are playing for one another. This playing for one another, we can say a thousand things about it. We can say it to so many people. Doesn't India play for one another? For the badge? Of course. But Afghanistan, at this stage of their cricketing journey, are playing for one another like I have never seen anything like this," he said.