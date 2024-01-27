Ashwin traps Ben Stokes for record 12th time in latest chapter of ENG captain's never-ending nightmare vs IND spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin's mastery over Ben Stokes was on full display once again as the Indian off-spinner dismissed the England captain for the 12th time in Test cricket, setting a record for the most dismissals of Stokes by any bowler in the format. Stokes, known for his resilience, came to the crease with England in dire need of a partnership, trailing India by 190 runs in the first innings and four wickets down for 140. England's Ben Stokes is bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin(REUTERS)

The pressure was on Stokes to anchor the innings alongside Ollie Pope and narrow the deficit, but Ashwin had other plans. With England still trailing by 27 runs, Ashwin delivered a beautifully tossed-up delivery on the middle stump. The ball gripped and turned sharply past Stokes' outside edge, crashing into the off-stump. Stokes, displaying his traditionally strong technique, had covered the line well and executed a defensive push, but Ashwin's delivery proved too good to negotiate.

Ashwin executed a masterful plan against Stokes, setting him up with a series of quick deliveries angled into the left-hander, compelling the English captain to remain on the backfoot. Having firmly established Stokes' position, Ashwin cunningly varied his delivery, tossing one up with deceptive flight and enticing turn away from Stokes, ultimately outfoxing him with sheer brilliance.

Stokes' uncharacteristically defensive approach upon his arrival at the crease on Sunday was a departure from his usual aggressive stance. While his steadfast defence was commendable, it inadvertently played into the hands of his arch-nemesis Ashwin. By allowing the off-spinner to maintain the pressure with his relentless spin, Stokes unwittingly made a crucial error. Outlasting a spinner of Ashwin's calibre is a daunting task, and Stokes' defensive strategy ultimately proved to be his undoing.

For Ashwin, dismissing Stokes yet again was a testament to his skill and understanding of the game. Each time the two stalwarts face off, it's a battle of wits, with Ashwin often emerging victorious. Interestingly, Stokes is also the batter the off-spinner has dismissed the most; the English captain, alongside former Australia Test opener David Warner, was joint-tied at the first spot before this Test.

In their 25 innings facing each other, Ashwin has bowled 623 deliveries to Stokes, conceding 232 runs while claiming 12 dismissals. Stokes' average against the Indian off-spinner is just 19.33, highlighting his persistent challenges against Ashwin's bowling prowess.