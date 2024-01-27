Jasprit Bumrah sends Duckett's stumps cartwheeling after being denied DRS in classic redemption in IND vs ENG 1st Test

In the unpredictable world of sports, emotions can swing wildly from one extreme to another; Jasprit Bumrah experienced this firsthand during a crucial phase of the first Test against England on Saturday. It all unfolded during the 16th over of England's second innings when Bumrah, bowling with his trademark precision, struck Ben Duckett on the back pad with a delivery that seemed to have lbw written all over it. However, the on-field umpire remained unmoved, turning down India's fervent appeal. Captain Rohit Sharma, after a brief discussion with wicketkeeper KS Bharat, opted against reviewing the decision, believing the ball was drifting down the leg. Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Ben Duckett after the batter survived an leg-before appeal in previous over(X)

But fate had other plans. The replay revealed the opposite as the players glanced up at the giant screen during the change of ends. The delivery from Bumrah, which Rohit and Bharat thought to be missing the stumps, would, in fact, have crashed into the leg stump. Shock and frustration gripped Bumrah as he watched the replay, and disbelief was evident in his gestures as he raised both hands in protest.

Yet, Bumrah didn't let the setback deter him. With reverse on offer, Rohit opted to continue with Bumrah in the 18th over and finally, redemption arrived in the form of a thunderous roar as Bumrah shattered Duckett's stumps. This time, there was no need for reviews or umpire interventions – Bumrah had produced a moment of brilliance, sending the stump cartwheeling and providing India with a crucial breakthrough in the game.

It was a masterclass in swing bowling as Bumrah delivered an in-swinging length ball that further nipped back in off the seam. Duckett drove away from his body, failing to anticipate the late movement. The result was inevitable as the ball snaked past the inside edge, crashing into the off-stump.

Earlier, India's first innings came to a close at 436, with Ravindra Jadeja falling short of his century by just 13 runs and Axar Patel missing out on his half-century milestone by six. The hosts managed to add just 15 runs to their overnight total of 421 for seven before being bowled out.