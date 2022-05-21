'I was told I'll play in the powerplay...': Ashwin's quirky response about his match-defining knock in RR v CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin eclipsed Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings with a match-defining 40* off 23 deliveries to ensure Rajasthan Royals achieve a top-two finish in their last IPL league game on Friday. Ashwin, who was promoted in the middle order, produced two fours and three sixes to help Rajasthan overhaul the 151-run target with two deliveries to spare. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

The wily off-spinner also returned 1/28 in his four overs but Ashwin made waves with his batting exploits. In his fresh IPL spell with Rajasthan, the 35-year-old has already notched up 183 runs in 14 games at an impressive strike rate of 146.40. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson praised player-of-the-match Ashwin and said that he "has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us". But for Ashwin, it's the process that matters. He credited the preparation and backing of the team management for his burgeoning hitting.

Ashwin also came up with a quirky response when asked about his batting display against Chennai. "I was told I'll play in the powerplay but not at the death," he said in the post-match presentation.

Ashwin said his form with the bat was down to a clear brief from the Rajasthan management. "Feels like a million dollars. It was a special day for us. Finishing with a win and getting two bites of the cherry was important. The communication was clear before the season on what I needed to work on. the management had ensured my role was well defined, I opened practice games."

"I don't have enough power, credit has to go to Rajamani (Prabhu, Strength Specialist) and Zubin Bharucha. They've understood my nature and that I don't bat the same every game. They've given me encouragement and I've practised a lot. I want to play my A-game for all franchises I play for. It's a mark of respect. Glad we're in the playoffs."

Ashwin, who was smashed for 16 runs in his first over during the batting powerplay, gave away only 12 more runs in his next three overs to finish with 1/28. He also spoke about his approach in the shortest format.

"In T20, you can't chase wickets. I have to make batters take risks. Sometimes, they don't and I'll have to bowl for the other end. I have understood the game well and am innovative," elaborated Ashwin.

Rajasthan who overtook Lucknow Super Giants on run-rate to finish second in league standings, will meet the league-leading Gujarat Titans on Tuesday for a straight shot at the final. Lucknow's opponent in the playoffs eliminator on Wednesday will be known after Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

