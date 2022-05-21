'Despite the bad season...': Irfan Pathan lists 5 positives for MS Dhoni-led CSK

Chennai Super Kings have had a season to forget but it wasn't all doom and gloom for the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, former fast bowler Irfan Pathan has said. CSK did not make it to the playoffs for just the second time in the 15-year history of the IPL in a season in which MS Dhoni handed over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, only to return as the skipper in the second half of the season after a disastrous run of defeats. (More IPL News)

Since his return though, CSK have had a more encouraging run of matches in which, despite defeats, players have put in performances that the franchise can build on in the future. Pathan listed five positives for CSK this season.

“Despite the bad season for CSK, Here are the 5 positives for them. 1)Mukesh Choudhry 2)Davon Conway 3) Matheesha Pathirana 4) Maheesh Theekshana 5) Simarjeet Singh,” said Pathan in his tweet.

Fast bowlers Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Matheesha Pathirana have been regulars in the squad since Dhoni took over. Sri Lankan Pathirana in particular has turned heads with his slinging action that is similar to that of pace great Lasith Malinga. Meanwhile, Theekshana has taken 12 wickets in nine matches while maintaining an economy of 7.45.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway, who had scored a double century on debut in Test cricket in 2021, has shown that his hunger for runs does not change with the format of the sport. He did not play while Jadeja was captain but since being included in the squad, Conway has opened the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad and scored 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 145.66.

