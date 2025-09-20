Ashwin's swipe at Mohammad Yousuf for abusing Suryakumar Yadav on Pakistani TV: ‘Never argue with people below your IQ’

Former India cricketer R Ashwin addressed the recent verbal mudslinging involving former Pakistani players, calling for restraint and dignity amid growing hostility in the lead-up to India’s Super Four clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Ashwin questions Mohammad Yousuf's IQ for abusing Suryakumar on Pakistani TV

The veteran off-spinner was responding to multiple controversial statements from across the border, most notably former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf referring to India captain Suryakumar Yadav as "Suarkumar Yadav" during a television debate — a slur that sparked widespread outrage in Indian cricket circles.

While Yousuf has since attempted to deflect criticism by pointing fingers at former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan — who had earlier likened Shahid Afridi's to “a barking dog” in reaction to the former Pakistan captain's moral grandstanding during the former Indian cricketer's — Ashwin refused to be drawn into the name-calling.

“I am a cricketer. Whatever love and respect I receive today is because of the things I’ve done on the cricket field,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show ‘Ash Ki Baat’. “Yes, sometimes we may speak beyond the boundary line, and someone might even find value in it. But there are things best left to the experts. When we step into areas we don't understand, it gets dirty.”

Without naming anyone directly, Ashwin sent a clear message about engaging in arguments that lack logic or civility. “I read a beautiful comment recently, and it’s something I will carry with me for the rest of my life — never argue with people below your IQ level. Because they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. He will never try to come to your level. But because you have common sense. You apply logic. You will try to understand at their level. You have lost. You have lost in life. So, I would say. Please don't go to their level. Because if you do. You will lose on their playing field. You will lose easily.”

Ashwin’s remarks came just days after Yousuf’s offensive comment about Suryakumar went viral, triggering a backlash from Indian fans and former cricketers. Though Yousuf later attempted to shift focus toward Irfan Pathan’s criticism of Afridi, the damage to his credibility was already done.

Ashwin made it clear that the Indian team had no intention of engaging in off-field theatrics. “Our truth is cricket,” he said firmly. “We are playing strong cricket, we are batting with class, we are bowling well. Let’s just stick to that. India, as a cricketing nation, is a superpower. Let’s keep building on that.”

With India unbeaten in the tournament and Pakistan reeling from both on-field defeats and off-field controversies, Ashwin’s mature stance stood in stark contrast to the escalating rhetoric from former and current Pakistani players.