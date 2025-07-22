Ashwin's wild suggestion for Manchester Test: ‘Pick Kuldeep Yadav as fourth seamer, he deserves to play’

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin made a wild suggestion for India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ashwin said India could then consider playing Kuldeep Yadav as their "fourth seamer" in the all-important fourth Test in Manchester, starting Wednesday. India is down 1-2 in the five-match series, and they desperately need to win the fourth Test to stand a chance of winning the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It is easier said than done as India are currently dealing with a few injury concerns. Nitish Kumar Reddy is already ruled out of the series and pacer Akash Deep, India's hero of the Edgbaston Test, is doubtful. London: India's Kuldeep Yadav during a training session.(PTI)

With Gambhir and Gill once again set to ring in changes, the name of Kuldeep Yadav has once again started doing the rounds. The coach-captain combo of Gambhir and Gill attracted a lot of criticism for not picking Kuldeep in the second Test when Jasprit Bumrah was not available due to workload management. That, incidentally, is the only Test that India have won in the series. They retained the same combination at Lord's and nearly pulled off another win.

Ashwin said the Indian team management should pick Kuldeep Yadav, thinking he can do the job of a fourth seamer.

"The role of the fourth fast bowler... play that with Kuldeep. I know number 9 will not be batting. But please, you can do this. You are 2-1 behind in the series. And your best suit. We will play cards. What do we do when we play cards? Play your hand, right? It is called play your hand. So, whatever is in your hand, this is the card. Which is a good card? Kuldeep Yadav is a fine card. Please, give him a chance. And the problem is we keep praising him, that he has to play. I really hope Kuldeep is in a great mind-space," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Ashwin said it is important to check the mindset of Kuldeep Yadav, who has only played 13 Tests since making his debut in 2017. Kuldeep would have expected Ash bhai has retired. My chance has come. My number has come. Obviously, I haven't played much in the England tour recently. But it is Kuldeep Yadav's time to enjoy, right? So, it is possible that in those 3 games, what the team has discussed with him, what space he was kept by the team management," he added.

India's second-highest wicket-taker also urged the fans not to expect a five-for from Kuldeep straightaway if he gets picked in Manchester.

"Everyone shouldn't expect that he will get 5 wickets on the first day. That won't happen. You should look at Kuldeep Yadav as the 4th seamer. Play him according to the role of the 4th seamer. But he could come in handy in the 2nd innings and towards the tail end of England's batting. Kuldeep could be a handful even on day 1. Kuldeep can also play the role of the 4th seamer. He can knock off the tail-enders. He can also give 1-2 wickets of top-order," he said.

Ashwin said that instead of lengthening the batting by dropping a specialist bowling option, India should pick a batter like Sai Sudharsan in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. "Play a specialist batsman instead of Nitish Kumar Reddy. You don't have to play Washi at No.3. If you play Sai Sudarshan, don't play at No. 3. And Washi can bat at No. 7. There is no harm in that."