Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of BAN innings

Bangladesh improved dramatically over their previous attempt against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2018 and posted 249/7 in their 50 overs.

The match is crucial for Bangladesh and Afghanistan as both lost their first Super Four encounter to India and Pakistan respectively. Here Hindustan Times looks at the statistical highlights from the first innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim became third Bangladesh player to reach 5,000 runs in One Day Internationals. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib-al-Hasan are the other two batsmen to have done so.

Imrul Kayes reached 2000 runs in ODIs, he is the eighth Bangladesh batsman to reach the landmark.

Shakib was run out for a duck in the first innings, this is his fourth duck in ODIs and two of them have come in this edition of Asia Cup.

At one stage Bangladesh were 87/5 and this the third consecutive occasion that they have lost five wickets for less than a 100, first time that has happened since 2008.

Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah added 128 for the sixth wicket, this is Bangladesh’s highest partnership for sixth wicket.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 20:53 IST