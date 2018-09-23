Asia Cup 2018: Confident India look to continue dominance against Pakistan

India will be looking to dominate arch-rival Pakistan once again and book their place in the finals of the ongoing Asia Cup, as the two sides face off in what promises to be another enthralling clash in their Super Fours fixture at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

India will be eyeing a final berth in the prestigious tournament after winning three games in as many matches, while Pakistan will be looking to step up their game after a massive scare against Afghanistan in their previous match.

On September 19, India brushed aside Pakistan by eight wickets in the group stage after the bowlers and batsmen produced a clinical display to make short work of Sarfraz Ahmed’s team.

Even without their regular skipper Virat Kohli, the top order led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have scored plenty of runs, with the middle order also chipping in.

Even bowlers, especially the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have impressed with the ball, making life tough for the opposition batsmen. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who made a comeback to the team, also dished out a splendid performance to rip through Bangladesh’s batting line-up.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be looking to put aside their disappointing performance against India in the last match and giving the Men in Blue a tough competition.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be eyeing a winning start in the Super Fours stage at Abu Dhabi, when they face off for the second time on Sunday. Afghanistan had trounced the Tigers by 136 runs in their group stage game last week.

Following are the India and Pakistan squads for the match:

India- Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan- Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (c and wk), Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan. (ANI)

