Asia Cup 2018: India vs Pakistan - Sania Mirza has a message for the trolls

With the high-intensity clash between India and Pakistan set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, India tennis star Sania Mirza — wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik — decided to ask trolls to act sensibly and not get personal in the heat of the moment as the arch-rivals are clashing for the first time since the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Sania also said that it was time to go off social media for a few days as the banter that goes on can make anyone feel sick.

Taking to Twitter, Sania wrote: “Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!”

Interestingly, one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers against India has been Shoaib Malik. The seasoned campaigner has been a constant thorn in India’s flesh. Ever since his debut, he has feasted on the Indian bowling attack and his numbers drive home the impact he creates on any India-Pakistan encounter.

He is among the leading run-scorers for Pakistan against India in ODIs. With 1661 runs against India, the all-rounder is the third highest run-scorer among among Pakistan cricketers. He may not be as consistent against other teams, but against India, he reserves his best. His average against India reads 47.45, which is the best as compared to the other teams.

If we focus at the strike rate, his numbers are better only against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. He strikes at an amazing 89.44 and combined with the average, it only drills home his importance to the Pakistan team. India do have the bowling attack to dismantle any opposition, but there is a clear indication about the biggest threat and hopefully, Rohit Sharma and the bowlers have a plan to counter Shoaib Malik.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 11:23 IST