Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni creates history, leads India for 200th time

MS Dhoni came out as the captain of the Indian cricket team for the 200th time in ODIs during the Asia Cup 2018 match against Afghanistan in Dubai on Tuesday. India decided to rest skipper Rohit Sharma for the match as they have already qualified for the summit clash of the competition.

Dhoni has won 110 out of the 199 matches as skipper with 74 losses, 4 ties and 11 matches ending in no result.

He is the third international captain after Ricky Ponting (Australia) and Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) to captain any national side for 200 matches. For India, the second spot belongs to Mohammad Azharuddin who captained the India side for 174 matches.

MS Dhoni’s final match as India’s designated ODI skipper was way back in October 29, 2016, when India defeated New Zealand by 190 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Dhoni lost the toss against Afghanistan and the opponents decided to bat first. At the toss, he said - ‘Both our openers are missing. Bhuvi, Bumrah and Chahal are missing too. The bench strength is important and when it comes to their talent, they’re up there. Captaining my 200th game is just destiny.”

India XI: Rahul, Rayudu, Karthik, Dhoni, Pandey, Jadhav, Jadeja, Chahar, Kaul, Kuldeep, Khaleel

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 16:45 IST