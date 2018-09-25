India vs Afghanistan, Live score updates, Asia Cup in Dubai: India look to extend unbeaten run

Live updates: The Indian side has been unbeaten in the tournament so far, their bowlers have been miserly, the batsmen have been dominant and this has made Rohit Sharma a captain in command. They have already sealed their spot in the finals and could try out new faces in this match against Afghanistan. There are few worries about the form of the middle-order and the management would want to test the players out. For Afghanistan, this match is all about playing for pride. They have been competitive, they have come close to winnings matches, but have not managed to cross the line. It should be an interesting tussle.

Catch all the action from the India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 Live Updates here:

16:12 hrs IST MS Dhoni closing in on a record In the 505 matches for India, Dhoni has scored 16,268 runs, including 15 hundreds and 102 fifties. He has played 90 Test matches, 322 ODIs and 93 T20Is. What is the record we are talking about here/





15:59 hrs IST Dhawan - India’s man in form The pitches have suited him, well, pitches for ODI cricket anywhere in the world suit him as they do not assist any sideward movement and Dhawan can stay beside the line of the ball and play with gay abandon. In 13 matches this year, the southpaw has accumulated 770 runs at an average of 64.16 and with a strike rate of 104.47. Read about his amazing run here.





15:45 hrs IST Who is the boss? Sourav Ganguly wants to know who between Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri picks the team. Ganguly who managed a team that had stalwarts in it, said that even the current Indian team has a lot of talented players, but they have not had the confidence needed for them to shine on the international stage. Read more about the story here.





15:41 hrs IST India could experiment This is an ideal opportunity for the management to try out new and untested players. We have tried to predict the XI which could take the field here. Here is our predicted XI for the match.



