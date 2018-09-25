MS Dhoni closes in on joining Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid in elite list

India have already sealed their berth in the finals of the ongoing Asuia Cup, and the management could try out few new faces for the match against Afghanistan. However, it could be a historical day for former Indian captain MS Dhoni who is only 95 runs shy of breaching the 10,000 runs mark in One Day Internationals.

If Dhoni does reach the milestone, he would become only the fourth Indian batsman, after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid, to score 10,000 ODI runs.

Dhoni has not got too many innings to show his prowess with the bat, but did look good when he walked out at number four in the match against Pakistan.

In the match against Pakistan, Dhoni became the second most capped player for India in international cricket as he played his 505th match. He overtook Rahul Dravid, while Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with a record 664 matches for India.

In the 505 matches for India, Dhoni has scored 16,268 runs, including 15 hundreds and 102 fifties. He has played 90 Test matches, 322 ODIs and 93 T20Is.

There have been questions over his batting form and position in the side, but Dhoni’s influence remains as prominent as ever. In the super four clash against Pakistan, he was instrumental in convincing captain Rohit Sharma to go for DRS after the on-field umpire had adjudged Imam-ul-Haq not out. It proved to be a masterstroke as India closed in on the remaining batting order. With viable inputs from behind the stumps, he is also the go-to man for the spinners and the Indian selectors would hope he hits his straps in the match against Afghanistan and is part of the process as the Indian team looks ahead to the World Cup next year.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:29 IST