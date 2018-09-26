Asia Cup 2018: Numbers reveal how India lost the plot against Afghanistan at the death

Ravindra Jadeja needed to score 7 runs in the final over, Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s talisman had the ball, had done just about enough to wink out a tie for his side. Afghanistan went bonkers, India sank deep in their seats. It was a match they should have won, it was a match Afghanistan did not deserve to lose, and hence, the final result, a tie was the perfect result.

However, if we scratch the surface and delve deep, there are numbers which show where India lost their grip on the match. India’s death over concerns with the bat has been their Achilles heel for a long time now, and it came down to bite them hard against Afghanistan.

KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu got the chase off to a bright start, scoring 64 runs in the first over (Afghanistan scored 63 in their first 10 over). During the second phase powerplay, both the teams lost 6 wickets each, India aggregated 143 runs in 30 overs in the same span Afghanistan scored 126 at a run rate: 4.20.

However, India lost track of the run chase in the final overs when India’s lower order managed to score only 45 runs as compared to Afghanistan, which notched up 63 runs.

The pitch started slowing down, it aided Rashid Khan and the rest of the Afghanistan spinners got turn and this impeded Ravindra Jadeja and the lower order from going after them. India could only hit 2 boundaries in the final powerplay. Afghanistan, on the other hand, hit 3 fours and 2 sixes in the last 10 overs. The Afghans targetted Kuldeep Yadav (17 runs) and Siddarth Kaul (12 runs) as they pushed their score beyond 250, which proved just about enough in the end.

However, the death overs woes have been a problematic area for India and it was one of the main reasons why they could not chase down the target.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 10:27 IST