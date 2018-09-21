Asia Cup 2018: Rashid Khan’s all-round show floors Bangladesh as Afghanistan top Group B

Birthday boy Rashid Khan produced a scintillating all-round show (57* off 32 ball & 2/13) as Afghanistan registered an emphatic 136-run win over Bangladesh to top Group B of the Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

Afghanistan, who upset Sri Lanka to knock them out, served a warning they would be no pushovers when they face Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Bangladesh are likely to feel the effect of Thursday’s exertions in sapping humidity when they face a fresh India.

Chasing a target of 256, Bangladesh were dismissed for just 119 runs in 42.1 overs as Afghanistan won both their group matches heading into the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman provided his team with an early breakthrough as he removed Nazmul Hossain (7) in the fourth over of the Bangladesh chase. Liton Das (6) was the next batsman to depart as he was trapped LBW by Aftab Alam in the next over, whom even the DRS couldn’t save.

Following the dismissals of the openers, Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque tried to steady the ship by putting on a partnership for the fourth wicket, but the pressure was building with every passing over as the ‘Bangla Tigers’ couldn’t score a boundary for the first 14 overs and their required rate was creeping up constantly.

The budding partnership was finally ended by Gulbadin Naib as he got rid of Mominul for 9. Mohammad Mithun (2) soon followed suit as he was castled by Naib without troubling the scorers much.

For a brief period, Shakib and Mahmudullah kept the Afghans at bay, but all that changed when Rashid was introduced into the attack and he got rid of Shakib for 32.

Mahmudullah became Rashid’s second scalp of the day as he missed the line of the ball, which crashed into his off-stump.

Rashid wasn’t done contributing with just the bat and the ball as he effected a brilliant direct hit to get rid of Abu Hider for 1. Mujeeb picked the last wicket of the day as Afghanistan completed a resounding win over Bangladesh.

Earlier, Rashid (8x4, 1x6) raised a record eighth-wicket stand for Afghanistan by adding 95 runs with Gulbadin Naib (42 not out). He blasted 18 of the 19 runs that came off the last over bowled by Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, taking the side to 255/7.

The match was inconsequential as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan had qualified for the Super Four second stage of round robin games. Bangladesh, who face India on Friday in Dubai and had rested Mushfiqur Rahim, seemed to be coasting when they reduced Afghanistan to 160/7 only for Rashid to smash his third ODI fifty.

Hashmatullah Shahidi hit a 92-ball 58 after Afghanistan were reduced to 28/2, raising 51 runs with opener Mohammad Shahzad (37) for the third wicket. Rashid and Naib counter-attacked after Shakib (4/42) had Afghanistan reeling in the 41st over, only for Rashid to turn the match in the favour of his team with his stunning all-round show.

Afghanistan topped the group with two wins, their third over Bangladesh in six matches.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 00:45 IST