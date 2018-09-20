Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018, Live Updates: AFG, BAN eye Group B top spot
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Catch Live Cricket Score of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Group B match to be played in Abu Dhabi. Commentary and Scorecard are available here!
16:24 hrs IST
Sri Lanka slammed for performance
16:17 hrs IST
Record alert
16:11 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in the final Asia Cup 2018 Group A match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Both the teams have already booked their spot in the Super Four stage of the competition after victories over Sri Lanka. Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first match of the competition while Afghanistan knocked the five-time champions out with a 91-run win on Monday.
Follow Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Live Updates here -
Sri Lankan newspapers and fans lambasted the national cricket team Tuesday after the former champions were dumped out of the Asia Cup by up-and-coming Afghanistan.
“The flop of Asia,” ran the private Daily Mirror’s headline, while the state-run Daily News said one-day cricket had hit a “nadir”.
Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Read full story here.
Welcome to the Group B match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. On paper, this match has no importance as both the teams have booked their berth in the Super Four stage of the tournament at the expense of five-time winners Sri Lanka. However, a win today will be a big confidence boost as we enter the business end of Asia Cup 2018.