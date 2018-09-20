Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 20, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018, Live Updates: AFG, BAN eye Group B top spot

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Catch Live Cricket Score of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) Group B match to be played in Abu Dhabi. Commentary and Scorecard are available here!

By HT Correspondent | Sep 20, 2018 16:24 IST
highlights

Live Updates: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in the final Asia Cup 2018 Group A match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Both the teams have already booked their spot in the Super Four stage of the competition after victories over Sri Lanka. Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first match of the competition while Afghanistan knocked the five-time champions out with a 91-run win on Monday.

 

Follow Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Live Updates here -

16:24 hrs IST

Sri Lanka slammed for performance

Sri Lankan newspapers and fans lambasted the national cricket team Tuesday after the former champions were dumped out of the Asia Cup by up-and-coming Afghanistan.

“The flop of Asia,” ran the private Daily Mirror’s headline, while the state-run Daily News said one-day cricket had hit a “nadir”.

16:17 hrs IST

Record alert

Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Read full story here.

16:11 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Welcome to the Group B match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. On paper, this match has no importance as both the teams have booked their berth in the Super Four stage of the tournament at the expense of five-time winners Sri Lanka. However, a win today will be a big confidence boost as we enter the business end of Asia Cup 2018.