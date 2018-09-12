Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma gets batting tips from Yuzvendra Chahal

Done with the England series, India will next take part in the Asia Cup, starting in UAE from September 15. With regular skipper Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma has been named as the acting captain for the tournament and the Mumbai batsman has started training for the biggest event in Asian cricket.

Interestingly, even as Rohit posted a video on Instagram where he is seen training for the upcoming series, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a word of advice for the stand-in skipper. Rohit’s video caption read: “Kit up, pick your bat and focus on the next mission. #AsiaCup 🇮🇳.”

To this, Chahal wrote: “Defence nahi karne ka bhau udane ka hai @rohitsharma45 bhaiya.”

Five-time champions India have rested regular skipper Kohli while Shikhar Dhawan has been named deputy to Rohit. Khaleel Ahmed is the new face in the squad as Kedar Jadhav makes a comeback into the 16-member squad after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the Indian Premier League. Ambati Rayudu also finds a place in the team as Suresh Raina gets the axe.

In the case of Kohli, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that the skipper’s workload management is paramount as he had issues with back injury in the earlier Tests in England this summer.

“Considering the workload, we have given him (Kohli) rest. He has been playing continuously for quite some time. He’s on the road from the IPL. So that is why looking at the workload we have given him rest,” Prasad said.

The chairman said that all key players would be given rest and their workload closely monitored. “I will like to tell that I have been there from the third test match (in England). We sat for a discussion regarding the workload management, so we need to preserve some of the precious players, who are playing in all three formats. Looking at that workload issue we have started with Virat and he will be rested for the Asia Cup,” he added.

The selectors are desperate for some variety and after experiments with Jaydev Unadkat and Barinder Sran didn’t yield the desired results, they are now trying out Khaleel.

“Yes there are 2-3 slots that we are yet to finalise. One is a left handed seamer’s slot where we are looking at Khaleel. So for those spots we will be trying and we will look at these 24 matchens. As we move closer towards World Cup, you guys will come to know,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:39 IST