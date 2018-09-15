Asia Cup 2018: Younis Khan, Aamer Sohail back Pakistan to beat India

Former cricketers Younis Khan and Aamer Sohail feel that Pakistan are more than capable of beating India when the two teams clash against each other in the Asia Cup 2018.

Both Pakistan and India are scheduled to play against Hong Kong in their respective opening clashes before the blockbuster clash on September 19 (Wednesday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Younis feels that Pakistan have some very good players in their ranks and they will help them in beating arch-rivals India in the first meeting between the two sides after the Champions Trophy 2017 final, which Pakistan won by a massive margin of 180 runs.

“I am optimistic that Pakistan will beat India in the Asia Cup as they will go into the tournament with a positive mindset and have some very good players,” Younis told reporters in Quetta.

Meanwhile, Aamer Sohail feels that familiarity with the conditions will give Pakistan an edge over their Asian rivals.

“India and Sri Lanka are tough teams and good competition is expected from them but Pakistan will definitely have an upper hand against all teams as they have played in the UAE more than any other team,” Sohail was quoted as saying by a leading Pakistan news portal.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 09:51 IST