Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online in India

The Asia Cup will finally begin on Wednesday, August 30, and teams will be aiming to become the best side in the continent. This time, the tournament is jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face Nepal in the opener at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, in Multan. Sri Lanka are the defending champions and defeated Pakistan in the final last year by 23 runs, in Dubai. Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Wednesday.(Getty)

The match saw Pakistan initially win the toss and opt to field. Sri Lanka posted 170/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 71 runs off 45 balls by Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took three wickets for Pakistan. Pakistan were bowled out for 147 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 55 runs off 49 balls by Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, Pramod Madushan scalped four wickets for Sri Lanka.

The tournament's opening ceremony will also take place before the first match at the Multan Cricket Stadium and fans will be gearing up for some epic bonanza. Here are the live streaming details for the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony:

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 30. It will take place just before the first match. The first match is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

Who are the performers for the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will have musical performances from renowned artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam. Meanwhile, there will also be traditional Asian music and dance performances, followed by a fireworks display.

Where will the live broadcast of the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be available on television in India?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India via Star Sports.

Where will the live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be available in India?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Hotstar in India.

How have the teams been arranged for Asia Cup 2023?

For Asia Cup 2023, Group A will consist of India, Nepal and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Group B will have Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

What is the group stage schedule for Asia Cup 2023?

Here is group stage schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, August 30

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, August 31

Pakistan vs India, 3:00 PM IST, September 2

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3:00 PM IST, September 3

India vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, September 4

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, September 5

